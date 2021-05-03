Steelers Waive P Corliss Waitman, TE Charles Jones On Monday

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to make a few roster moves following the 2021 NFL Draft taking place. On Monday, the team officially announced the signing of defensive back DeMarkus Acy to a one-year contract in addition to the waiving of two other players from their roster, punter Corliss Waitman and tight end Charles Jones.

Waitman, who was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Steelers on April 28, 2020, essentially spent all his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. He was made expendable over the weekend when the Steelers drafted punter Pressley Harvin III out of Georgia Tech in the seventh round.

As for Jones, he was added to the Steelers practice squad in the middle of November last season and remained on that unit the remainder of the time. The Steelers re-signed Jones and Waitman to Reserve/Future contracts earlier in the offseason.

Jones became expendable when the Steelers selected former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.

The Steelers entered the 2021 NFL Draft with 75 players under contract. They then proceeded to select nine players during the draft and agreed to terms with eight undrafted players afterwards. They have since signed Acy and waived Waitman and Jones so one more player figures to be cut soon.