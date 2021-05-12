Steelers To Play Bills In Week 1 Of 2021 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2021 regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills, CBS reported early Wednesday morning.

That road game against the Bills will take place on September 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

This will now mark the seventh consecutive season that the Steelers have played their Week 1 game on the road.

Last season the Bills had a 13-3 record. They beat the Steelers 26-15 at home last season as well. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in that contest with one interception. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 21 of his 37 total pass attempts for 187 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Bills last season.

In total, the Steelers and Bills have met each other 27 times (including 3 postseason games), with the Pittsburgh winning 16 games and Buffalo winning 11 games.

The last time the Steelers and Bills met to open a regular season was in 1978 and the Steelers won that game 28-17 at Rich Stadium in Buffalo.

The rest of the Steelers 2021 schedule will be released later Wednesday evening.

Steelers versus Bills in Buffalo through the years: #Steelers pic.twitter.com/oPQ3gMHugs — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) May 12, 2021