Steelers Signing Former Jets’ DB Arthur Maulet

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t done adding to their offseason roster, reportedly signing former New York Jets corner/safety Arthur Maulet according to a tweet sent out by his agency.

Bringing the heat to The 412! Congrats Arthur Maulet on signing with the @steelers People will soon see👀👿 pic.twitter.com/D4tWR2Q05Z — Goal Line Football (@GoalineFootball) May 7, 2021

Maulet, 27, has spent the last two years with the New York Jets. Over that span, he’s started 11 games, recording 67 tackles and two interceptions. He has 12 career starts in the NFL with 77 total tackles.

Here’s a look at his two career picks, one coming in 2019 and one coming in 2020. Not exactly high-quality but he had a nice runback in that second clip.

According to Pro Football Reference’s advanced stats, Maulet was targeted 32 times in 2020. He allowed 20 completions (62.%) two touchdowns and picked off one pass. He also blitzed seven times, maybe showcasing some pass rush value in a Steelers’ scheme willing to send anyone.

The Jets signed him back to a one-year deal last March after originally not tendering him. He was placed on IR after Week Two due to a groin injury but designated to return and came back midseason. That’s when the Jets moved him to free safety. Maulet ultimately played 404 snaps on defense and another 141 on special teams. Those are similar to his 2019 figures (355 defensive snaps, 102 on special teams).

He’s played slot corner and safety in his career, primarily playing the latter in 2020, making him a presumably cheap, versatile player for the Steelers’ secondary that could use help at slot and free safety. It’s a similar aim as their 7th round pick in Tre Norwood, who showcased versatility at Oklahoma.

Undrafted out of Memphis in 2017, he weighed in at 5096, 189 pounds at his Pro Day, running a 4.64 with a 36.5 inch vert and 10’3″ broad. He’s spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

He’ll add defensive back depth to a Steelers team in need of help. Earlier this offseason, they brought in Karl Joseph for a visit but he left unsigned and reunited with the Raiders.