Steelers Sign Former Missouri DB DeMarkus Acy

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with eight undrafted free agents late Sunday and in addition those players, one other player from the 2020 draft class is also being signed to the offseason roster. The team, as was reported Saturday night, is also signing 2020 undrafted defensive back DeMarkus Acy.

After going undrafted in the 2020, Acy originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for him he did not make the team as he was released in mid-August. Acy did spend time on the practice squads of both the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team last season, however. Originally signing a Reserve/Future contract with Washington earlier in the offseason, Acy was released by them prior to the 2021 NFL draft.

While at Missouri, Acy started in 36 of the 47 games in which he appeared where he registered three interceptions, 23 passes defensed, at 99 tackles. He was a team captain in college and was a four-year contributor and three-year starter at one of the two cornerback spots. He represented Missouri at the SEC’s annual Media Days as one of the team’s leaders and top contributors.

DeMarkus Acy Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF 2016 Missouri SEC FR DB 5 5 1 6 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 *2017 Missouri SEC SO DB 12 35 13 48 5.5 0.0 0 0 0 3 0 1 *2018 Missouri SEC JR DB 13 25 5 30 1.0 0.0 3 73 24.3 0 10 0 0 2019 Missouri SEC SR DB 8 12 3 15 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 5 1 0 Career Missouri 77 22 99 6.5 0.0 3 73 24.3 0 20 1 1

