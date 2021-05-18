Steelers Sign 2021 Fourth Round Draft Picks T Dan Moore Jr., ILB Buddy Johnson On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed four of their nine draft picks last week. Tuesday, the team announced that two more of their selections have inked their rookie four-year contracts. Those two draft picks signed on Tuesday were the team’s two fourth-round selections, tackle Dan Moore Jr. and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson.

We have signed OT Dan Moore Jr. & LB Buddy Johnson. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/hj95TxsBe2 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2021

Moore, the Steelers’ first of two fourth-round draft picks this year, was selected 128th overall. Moore’s four-year rookie contract is expected to total out at around $4,177,904 and include a signing bonus of around $697,904, according to Over the Cap. His 2021 salary cap charge is expected to be around $834,476. He is a Texas A&M product.

As for Johnson, the Steelers second of two fourth-round selections in 2021, he was picked 140th overall. Like Moore, Johnson is also a Texas A&M product. Johnson’s four-year rookie contract is expected to total out at around $3,979,344 and include a signing bonus of around $499,344, according to Over the Cap. His 2021 salary cap charge is expected to be around $784,836.

Last week the Steelers signed defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, outside linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III to their four-year rookie contracts. With the signings of Moore and Johnson on Tuesday, that leaves the Steelers with just three unsigned 2021 selections in running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth and center Kendrick Green.