Steelers Select Wisconsin DE Isaiahh Loudermilk In The Fifth Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk with the 12th pick of the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the 156th pick overall.

The Miami Dolphins traded the No. 156 pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Loudermilk measured in at 6063, 274-pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He ran his 40 yard dash in 5.07-seconds. He had a vertical of 28 1/2-inches and a broad jump of 9’4”.

Honors and Awards

2020: All-Big Ten third team (media), All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches), East-West Shrine Bowl selection

Career: Played in 40 games with 26 starts at defensive end … recorded 63 tackles, 11.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks … forced 2 fumbles … logged 9 pass breakups … graduated in December 2019 with bachelor’s degree in personal finance

2020 Season: Earned fourth letter, playing in six games with six starts at defensive end … missed Duke’s Mayo Bowl due to injury … logged 13 total tackles, including 9 solo stops … had 2.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks … posted season-high 4 tackles, including 1.0 sack, at Iowa on Dec. 12

2019 Season: Earned third letter, starting all 14 games at defensive end … recorded 24 tackles, including 5.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks … forced 2 fumbles … batted down 5 passes … set career high with 5 total tackles vs. Ohio State in Big Ten Football Championship Game on Dec. 7, also recording 1.0 sack and forcing a fumble … made 4 stops and recorded 0.5 sack at Minnesota on Nov. 30 … posted career highs with 2.0 TFLs and 3 passes batted down vs. Northwestern on Sept. 28 … forced a fumble in season opener at South Florida on Aug. 30 … had 1.0 sack vs. Michigan State on Oct. 12

2018 Season: Earned second letter, playing in 9 games with 6 starts at defensive end … missed 4 games due to injury … made 15 tackles, including 8 solo tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack … recorded 3 pass breakups … logged career-high 4 tackles, including 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack, and broke up 1 pass at Purdue on Nov. 17 … matched career high with 4 tackles vs. Minnesota on Nov. 24 … had 3 tackles, including 1.0 TFL, and a pass breakup at Iowa on Sept. 22 … had 0.5 TFL and 1 pass breakup vs. Miami in Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 … made first career start vs. BYU on Sept. 15

2017 Season: Earned first letter, playing in 11 games … missed 3 games due to injury … recorded 11 tackles, including 6 solo stops, 1.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks … contributed to unit that ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense (262.1 yards per game), No. 3 in scoring defense (13.9 points per game), No. 3 in rushing defense (98.4 ypg) and No. 1 in pass efficiency defense (96.4) … made Badgers debut vs. Utah State on Sept. 1, recording 3 tackles and 1.0 sack … had 1 tackle and 1 pass breakup vs. Miami in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 … logged 2 tackles at Minnesota on Nov. 25… notched 2 tackles at BYU on Sept. 16 … made 1 tackle vs. Michigan on Nov. 18 … recorded 1 stop vs. Iowa on Nov. 11 … opened Big Ten play with 0.5 sack vs. Northwestern on Sept. 30

2016 Season: Redshirt season

High School: Three-star prospect by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals … first-team all-state in 8-man football by Kansas Football Coaches Association and Wichita Eagle as a senior, logging 97 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions along with 5 touchdown receptions … helped 10-1 West Elk earn its first-ever playoff win as a senior … first-team All-South Central Border League as a sophomore, junior and senior … three-time all-district and all-area selection … finished career with 267 tackles, 22 sacks and 3 interceptions on defense and logged 8 touchdown receptions on offense … two-year team MVP … first-team all-state in basketball by Kansas Basketball Coaches Association as a junior, averaging 19.2 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game … also honorable mention all-state by KBCA as a sophomore, averaging 14.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game … three-time All-SCBL in basketball … also competed in baseball and track and field, winning conference title in shot put as a junior … National Honor Society … honor roll student … high school coach was Chris Haag

Personal: Parents are Stacy Howell and Carteze Loudermilk … father played basketball at Independence Community College and Creighton