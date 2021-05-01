Steelers Select Texas A&M T Dan Moore Jr. In The Fourth Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Texas A&M tackle Dan Moore Jr. with the 23rd pick of the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the 128th pick overall.

Moore was a three-year starter at left tackle for Texas A&M. He measured in at his pro day at 6055, 311-pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands. He ran the 40 in 5.21-seconds and did 28 reps on the bench and posted a vertical of 30 1/2-inches and a broad jump of 9’02”.

Moore hails from Beaumont, TX. He enrolled at West Brook High School as a freshman and was a four-year football letterman, starting at left guard as a junior. Moore moved to tackle as a senior (saw reps at both tackle spots) and earned First Team All-Region and Second Team All-State honors in 2016. He also lettered in track and set a personal best with a 52’5 shot put,

which ranks top-five in school history.

Moore, who played at Texas A&M, was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020. Moore started 10 games at left tackle in 2020 on an offensive line that were finalists for the Joe Moore Award.

2020 All-SEC Second Team

2020 (SENIOR)

Started all 10 games, logging 691 snaps at left tackle … Named Second Team All-SEC … As a unit, was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award … Was a key part of one of the SEC’s best offensive lines in the nation as the unit also led the SEC in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45) … A&M was the only offensive line to lead the league in all three categories in over 10 years … Served as team captain in the season opener … Made the start at left tackle and helped clear the way for Isaiah Spiller’s fifth career 100-yard rushing game in the season-opening win over Vanderbilt … Held the line and allowed the Aggies to tally 450 yards of total offense at Alabama … Helped the Aggie rack up 543 yards of offense in the win over Florida, including 205 on the ground … Protected QB Kellen Mond and did not allow a sack for the third straight game while also only giving up one tackle for loss on the final play of the game at Mississippi State … Helped extend the streak of not allowing a sack for the fourth straight game in the win over Arkansas … Helped the Aggies tally 530 yards of total offense in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina, including 264 on the ground … Earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance against the Gamecocks … Helped pave the way for Isaiah Spiller’s 141 rushing yard performance in the win over LSU … Rolled over the Tiger defense for a season-high 313 yards rushing in the victory at Auburn … Contributed to a 497 total offensive yard performance in the win at Tennessee … Helped the Aggies tally 457 yards of total offense in the 41-27 Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina … Prior to the season, was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, as well as the Preseason Coaches’ All-SEC Third Team.

2019 (JUNIOR)

Started all 13 games … Made the start in the season-opening win over Texas State, clearing the way for a pair of 100-yard rushers … Helped the Aggies tally over 600 yards of offense in the win over Lamar … Helped the Aggies rack up over 200 rushing yards, as they scored four times on the ground and finished the Mississippi State game with 441 yards of offense … Helped hold the line for the Aggies to tally over 500 yards of offense, including 267 rushing yards against UTSA … Cleared the way for a pair of 100-yard rushers as the Aggies racked up 319 yards on the ground against South Carolina.

2018 (SOPHOMORE)

Started all 13 games, helping the Aggies gain 5,590 total yards on the season … given the Sophomore Academic Award at the team’s annual banquet.

2017 (FRESHMAN)

Appeared in eight games, earning a start at RT at Florida.

HIGH SCHOOL

Coached by Kevin Flanigan at Beaumont West Brook Senior High School … rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar … named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team … three-star recruit by Scout … rated the nation’s No. 47 offensive guard … rated the No. 8 OG in the state of Texas and No. 9 in the Midland Region … three-star prospect by Rivals … three-star by ESPN … rated the No. 73 offensive guard in the nation … No. 150 in the state of Texas and No. 194 in the Midlands Region … three-star by 247Sports … rated the No. 39 offensive guard in the nation … No. 104 player in the state of Texas.

