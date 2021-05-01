Steelers Select Miami EDGE Quincy Roche In The Sixth Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Miami EDGE Quincy Roche with the 32nd pick of the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the 216th pick overall.

Roche measured in at his pro day at 6025, 245-pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms and 9 1/4-inch hands. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.69-seconds and did 23 reps on the bench. He also had a 32 1/2-inch vertical and a broad jump of 9’11”.

Roche had 30.5 career sacks in college, 54 career tackles for a loss, eight career forced fumbles. Roche played his first three years at Temple before transferring to Miami for the 2020 season.

.@CanesFootball #QuincyRoche @Temple_FB & Roche is the player no one seems to be talking about; but I like players who PRODUCE. And who are well coached. I bet he tests really well at #Miami’s pro day tomorrow #production #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fOwwrCWITp — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 29, 2021

2020 (Redshirt Senior): Quincy Roche delivered a standout season in lone year with Hurricanes after transferring from Temple…Started all 10 games at defensive end in regular season and finished with 45 total tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks…Tied for ACC lead with three forced fumbles and had two fumbles recovered…Ranked second on Hurricanes and third in ACC with 14.5 tackles for loss…Earned one ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor…Started season opener against UAB (Sept. 10) and finished with four total tackles, including first sack (five yards) of Miami career…Added one quarterback hurry…Sack was 27th of FBS career…Started and posted three tackles in road win at top-20 Louisville (Sept. 19), including game-high 2.5 tackles for loss…Finished with 2.0 tackles for loss, including 7-yard sack, in start against rival Florida State (Sept. 26)…Sack in romp of Seminoles was 28th of FBS career…Posted four total tackles and credited with one quarterback hurry in start at Clemson (Oct. 10)…Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after dominant outing in start vs. Pittsburgh (Oct. 17)…Finished with season-high seven tackles (four solo), including 4.0 tackles for loss in win over Panthers…Added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…Wore Turnover Chain for second straight game in start versus Virginia (Oct. 24) after recovering fumble on last play of game…Started and finished with four tackles in win over Cavaliers…Started and credited with six tackles (two solo), 0.5 TFLs, one PBU and one hurry in come-from-behind win at NC State (Nov. 6)…Helped lead Miami to another road win in start at Virginia Tech (Nov. 14), finishing with four total tackles including one tackle for loss…Earned second ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor after dominant outing in start at Duke (Dec. 5), finishing with six tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…Started regular season finale against North Carolina (Dec. 12) and finished with four tackles, including one half-sack.

Before Miami: Delivered dominant career at Temple, totaling 137 total tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 26.0 sacks in three seasons…Added seven PBUs, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks…Ranked No. 5 in FBS with 13 sacks and No. 11 in FBS with 19.0 tackles for loss in final season, earning American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year honors…Had most dominant outing of his career against Tulane in final year, finishing with 12 tackles (10 solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery against Green Wave.

High School: Played defensive line and tight end in high school…Earned all-state and all-county honors as senior, breaking school record with 19 sacks.