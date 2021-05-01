Steelers Select Georgia Tech P Pressley Harvin In The Seventh Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin with the 26th pick of the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the 254th pick overall.

2020 RAY GUY AWARD WINNER

2020 UNANIMOUS ALL-AMERICA

2020 FIRST-TEAM ALL-ACC

2018 SECOND-TEAM ALL-ACC

2017 FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA (FWAA)

2017 TRUE FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA (ESPN)

2017 THIRD-TEAM ALL-ACC

2020 (Senior): Put together one of the most decorated individual seasons in Georgia Tech football history … Won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter … Became the second Yellow Jacket to win the Ray Guy Award (joining Durant Brooks – 2007) … Became the first African American to win the Ray Guy Award in its 21-year history … Was a unanimous first-team All-American, becoming only the third Georgia Tech player to ever earn unanimous All-America honors (joining Ken Swilling – 1990 and Calvin Johnson – 2006) … Led the nation and set Georgia Tech and Atlantic Coast Conference records with a 48.0-yard punting average … To put the whopping 48.0-yard average into perspective, the margin between his average and the third-best average in the nation (46.7 – Washington State’s Oscar Draguicevich) was the same as the margin between Draguicevich and the nation’s ninth-best average (45.4 – San Diego State’s Tanner Kuljian) … 49% of his punts (22-of-45) traveled 50 or more yards, 47% (21-of-45) were fair caught, 40% (18-of-45) were downed inside the opponent’s 20 yard line and only 17% (8-of-45) were returned … Helped Georgia Tech rank second nationally in net punting (44.62-yard average) … Averaged at least 51 yards per punt three times in nine games (51.2 vs. UCF on Sept. 19, 51.0 at Boston College on Oct. 24 and 51.0 vs. Pitt on Dec. 10) … Was named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week twice (51.2 avg., 3 inside 20, career-long 70-yarder vs. UCF on Sept. 19 and 51.0 avg., 3 inside 20 at Boston College on Oct. 24) and one of the award’s “Ray’s 4” recipients (honoring the nation’s four best punters each week) five times (41.7 avg., 2 inside 20 at Florida State, 49.3 avg., 3 inside 20, 64-yarder downed at 4 yard line at Syracuse on Sept. 26 and 48.3 avg., 3 inside 20 vs. Clemson on Oct. 17, in addition to the performances vs. UCF and at BC) … Finished with a 44.7-yard career punting average, which ranks second in Georgia Tech history behind only Brooks (45.3).

2019 (Junior): One of the nation’s top weapons on special teams, Harvin ranked 17th nationally and fifth in the ACC with a 44.8-yard punting average – good for the fifth-best single-season punting average in school history, giving him two of the top-10 season marks in the Georgia Tech annals for his career … Boomed 80 punts for 3,583 total yards – both good for third all-time in school history … A career-high 18 of 80 punts, including 10 in the first four games of 2019, were downed inside the 20-yard line … 26-of-80 punts traveled 50 yards or more … Averaged at least 45 yards per punt six times in 12 games and 50 yards or more twice – 51.4 at Duke (Oct. 12), 45.5 at Miami (Fla.) (Oct. 19), 46.4 vs. Pitt (Nov. 2), 48.2 vs. vs. Virginia Tech (Nov. 16), 50.5 vs. NC State (Nov. 21), and 45.2 vs. then-No. 4 Georgia (Nov. 30) … His whopping 51.4-yards average at Duke (Oct 12) ranked 16th in school history for single-game average … Named ACC Specialist of the Week after he averaged 45.5 yards per punt and threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Cottrell on a fake punt in Tech’s 28-21 overtime win over Miami (Fla.) (Oct. 19) – the first completion of his career … Harvin finished the season with a 774.4 pass-efficiency rating … Amassed 434 punting yards on nine kicks against Virginia Tech (Nov. 16), ranking tied for ninth in school history … Set two program records by punting 13 times for 587 yards against Georgia (Nov. 30) – the most since 1997.

2018 (Sophomore): Second-team all-ACC … One of the nation’s least-utilized weapons, Harvin would’ve led the ACC and ranked 16th nationally through the regular season with a 44.3-yard punting average, but with just 31 attempts fell fall short of the 3.6 punts per game needed to qualify for the NCAA’s official statistical rankings … Season average fell to 41.3 yards per punt after he uncharacteristically kicked four times for just 75 yards (18.8 avg.) in Quick Lane Bowl vs. Minnesota … Sixteen of his 35 punts (including 14 of his last 21) were downed inside the 20-yard line, 10-of-35 traveled 50 yards or more and three of his booming punts were muffed, all of which were recovered by Georgia Tech and led directly to scores (two touchdowns and a field goal) … Averaged at least 45 yards per punt seven times in 12 games – 48.0 vs. Alcorn State (Sept. 1), 48.5 vs. Clemson (Sept. 22), 53.0 vs. Bowling Green (Sept. 29) … 46.2 vs. Duke (Oct. 13), 45.0 at North Carolina (Nov. 3), 47.3 vs. Miami (Nov. 10) and 46.7 vs. Virginia (Nov. 17) … Averaged a whopping 47.7 yards per punt in six home games but just 34.6 yards per punt in six games away from home … Played in only 12 games because he was the only healthy, non-redshirting player that did not see action in Georgia Tech’s 66-31 romp at Louisville (Oct. 5).

2017 (True Freshman): Led all NCAA Division I true freshmen, ranked 16th overall nationally and was second in the ACC in punting average at 44.1 yards per punt … 44.1-yard average was a Georgia Tech freshman record, breaking the 18-year-old record of 43.8 yards per punt (Dan Dyke – 1999) … Fifth-best overall single-season punting average in school history … Only the third FWAA freshman all-American in GT history, joining place kicker Travis Bell (2004) and guard Will Jackson (2010) … Became the first Georgia Tech freshman to be named all-ACC since Calvin Johnson (first-team WR) and Bell (second-team PK) in 2004 … For the season, 16 of his 50 punts downed inside the 20-yard line (32 percent), 13-of-50 traveled 50-plus yards (26 percent) and just 21 were returned (42 percent) … Opened his collegiate career by averaging 46 yards over three punts, including a 56-yarder that was downed at the 18-yard line, against Tennessee (Sept. 4) … Two of his three punts were downed inside the 20-yard line in home debut against Jacksonville State (Sept. 9) … Averaged 47.3 yards per punt (second-highest of the season) against North Carolina (Sept. 30) … Had 4-of-6 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including a season-long 62-yarder, at Miami (Oct. 14) … Averaged a season-high 51.5 yards per punt, including a 56-yarder, in win over Wake Forest (Oct. 21) … In a driving rain at Clemson (Oct. 28), averaged 46.9 yards per punt with 5-of-9 traveling 50-plus yards … In three games in October, averaged a whopping 46.9 yards over 17 punts with 7-of-17 traveling 50 yards or more and 7-of-17 downed inside the 20-yard line … For the season, averaged 40 yards or more per punt in 10-of-11 games.

High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … Ranked as the No. 2 punter in the Class of 2017 by Kohl’s Kicking Camps … Nation’s No. 4-ranked punter according to ESPN and 247Sports … Two-time all-state honoree … Selected to play in Blue-Grey All-America Game and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … Averaged 42.5 yards per punt with a long of 72 as a senior … Led the state in punting average as a junior and senior … Helped lead Sumter to four-straight district championships (2013-16), back-to-back regional championships (2015-16) and a state runner-up finish (2014) … Coached by Mark Barnes … Also earned four letters in track and field and helped lead Sumter to three-straight regional championships as a thrower … Four-time academic letterwinner … Graduated with a 3.8 grade point average.

Personal: On pace to graduate from Georgia Tech in May 2021 with a B.S. in business administration … Oldest of two siblings … Began playing football at age seven … An accomplished musician that plays multiple instruments and participated in region band two times, holding down first chair on both occasions … Member of ACC academic honor roll.