Steelers Release Rookie Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2021 rookie minicamp roster, a three-day event taking place from today through Sunday. 34 players will participate.
This year’s minicamp roster looks different due to the limitations on the number of tryout players. Each team was allowed only a maximum of five tryout players instead of the Steelers’ typical 15-20. That will greatly reduce the overall roster size and make this week of practice more challenging than normal. Of course, rookie minicamps weren’t even held last year so the fact these rookies and first-year players can be on the field is a welcomed sight.
|POS
|PLAYER
|STATUS
|QB
|Roland Rivers
|Tryout
|RB
|Najee Harris
|Drafted
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|Drafted
|WR
|Mathew Sexton
|1st-Year
|WR
|Tyler Simmons
|1st-Year
|WR
|Isaiah McKoy
|UDFA
|WR
|Cody White
|1st-Year
|WR
|Rico Bussey
|UDFA
|OT
|Brandon Walton
|1st-Year
|OT
|Jarron Jones
|1st-Year
|OT
|Dan Moore Jr.
|Drafted
|OL
|Jaelin Fisher
|Tryout
|OL
|Chase Behrndt
|Tryout
|OL
|Kendrick Green
|Drafted
|DL
|Calvin Taylor
|1st-Year
|DL
|Jovan Swann
|Tryout
|DL
|Calvin Taylor
|1st-Year
|DL
|Sterling Johnson
|Tryout
|DL
|T.J. Carter
|1st-Year
|LB
|Jamir Jones
|1st-Year
|LB
|Jarvis Miller
|1st-Year
|LB
|Calvin Bundage
|UDFA
|LB
|Quincy Roche
|Drafted
|LB
|Jamar Watson
|UDFA
|LB
|Buddy Johnson
|Drafted
|DB
|Stephen Denmark
|1st-Year
|DB
|Mark Gilbert
|UDFA
|DB
|Tre Norwood
|Drafted
|DB
|Lamont Wade
|UDFA
|DB
|Donovan Stiner
|UDFA
|DB
|DeMarkus Acy
|1st-Year
|DB
|Shakur Brown
|UDFA
|P
|Pressley Harvin III
|Drafted
|LS
|Christian Kuntz
|1st-Year