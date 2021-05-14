Steelers News

Steelers Release Rookie Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2021 rookie minicamp roster, a three-day event taking place from today through Sunday. 34 players will participate.

This year’s minicamp roster looks different due to the limitations on the number of tryout players. Each team was allowed only a maximum of five tryout players instead of the Steelers’ typical 15-20. That will greatly reduce the overall roster size and make this week of practice more challenging than normal. Of course, rookie minicamps weren’t even held last year so the fact these rookies and first-year players can be on the field is a welcomed sight.

POS PLAYER STATUS
QB Roland Rivers Tryout
RB Najee Harris Drafted
TE Pat Freiermuth Drafted
WR Mathew Sexton 1st-Year
WR Tyler Simmons 1st-Year
WR Isaiah McKoy UDFA
WR Cody White 1st-Year
WR Rico Bussey UDFA
OT Brandon Walton 1st-Year
OT Jarron Jones 1st-Year
OT Dan Moore Jr. Drafted
OL Jaelin Fisher Tryout
OL Chase Behrndt Tryout
OL Kendrick Green Drafted
DL Calvin Taylor 1st-Year
DL Jovan Swann Tryout

DL Sterling Johnson Tryout
DL T.J. Carter 1st-Year
LB Jamir Jones 1st-Year
LB Jarvis Miller 1st-Year
LB Calvin Bundage UDFA
LB Quincy Roche Drafted
LB Jamar Watson UDFA
LB Buddy Johnson Drafted
DB Stephen Denmark 1st-Year
DB Mark Gilbert UDFA
DB Tre Norwood Drafted
DB Lamont Wade UDFA
DB Donovan Stiner UDFA
DB DeMarkus Acy 1st-Year
DB Shakur Brown UDFA
P Pressley Harvin III Drafted
LS Christian Kuntz 1st-Year
