Steelers Ranked 32nd Most Valuable Sports Franchise In World, Per Forbes

Forbes released their annual list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world on Friday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are ranked as the 32nd most valuable franchise on it.

The Steelers are valued at $3 billion, which is a 58 percent chance in value over the past five years.

Among all NFL teams, the Steelers ranked as the 15th most valuable franchise, according to Forbes, which was just behind the Green Bay Packers at $3.05 billion. The Steelers ranked just above their AFC North rival the Baltimore Ravens, who are valued at $2.98 billion, according to Forbes.

The Dallas Cowboys, “America’s Team,” were ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, with an astonishing value of $5.7 billion.

The Steelers franchise was founded in 1933 by Art Rooney. He paid just $2,500 for the club at the time he purchased it.