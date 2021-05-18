Steelers Open As Favorites In Eight Of 17 2021 Games, Per Westgate Superbook

The 2021 NFL schedule was released last Wednesday and since then we have seen betting lines released by various sportsbooks for all 272 games on tap. the oddsmakers at The Westgate Superbook is one of several that released their week-by-week betting lines for the entire 2021 season since Wednesday and below is what they have listed for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In total, the Steelers are favored in eight of their 17 2021 games, seven of which are at home. Prior to their week 7 bye, the Steelers are favored in four of their first six games and all four of those are home games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

As far as the Steelers six AFC North games go in 2021, they are favored in just two in total and both against the Bengals. The Steelers Week 17 home game against the Cleveland Browns is a pick’em game, however.

In the Steelers last eight games of the 2021 season, which includes five road games, the team opened as underdogs in five of them.

The Steelers largest favored line in 2021 is the team’s Week 10 home game against the Detroit Lions in which they are listed at -7.5-points. Conversely, the largest underdog line the Steelers have in 2021 is their Week 16 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs as Westgate had that opening at Chiefs -8.5-points. That road game against the Chiefs also includes the Steelers largest over/under point total of the season at 50.

Last season, the Steelers were 7-1 at home and 5-3 on the road. The Steelers were also 10-6 against the closing line last season, according to Pro Football Reference. They were 4-1 against the closing line spread when underdogs in 2020 as well and they won three of those five games outright as the underdog.