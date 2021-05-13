Steelers’ Individual Game Tickets Go On Sale Friday

Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans can buy individual game tickets beginning tomorrow at 10 AM, the team announced today. In an article on the team’s website, they wrote:

“A limited number of individual game tickets for Steelers 2021 home games will be available through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. ET, Friday, May 14.

Fans may buy up to 12 tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the nine regular-season games.”

Tickets can only be bought solely through Ticketmaster.com. With a limited number of tickets available, they are expected to sell out quickly so fans looking to snag seats should log on right at 10 AM tomorrow. Tickets will not be sold through the Heinz Field Box Office.

Yesterday, Team President Art Rooney II said he expects Heinz Field to be at 100% capacity for the 2021 season. Only a limited number of fans at a handful of games were able to attend last season.

“We’re planning on having full capacity,” he said during the team’s schedule release special. “The trends are all headed in the right direction, and we’re excited about getting our fans back in the stadium.”

Rooney did caution nothing is guaranteed and there’s always the chance trends change that could lead to restrictions later in the year. Pennsylvania plans to drop all COVID mitigation requirements – except for the mask mandate – at the end of the month. Meaning, there will be no limitations on indoor or outdoor capacity.

Today, the CDC announced those who are fully vaccinated should have almost zero COVID restrictions and do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. It’s unclear if PA will change their requirement in light of that news. Last week, Governor Tom Wolf said the mask requirement would stay in place until the state had 70% of its population fully vaccinated. That number currently sits at a little over 36%. Still, it’s a much brighter outlook than how the world looked one year ago.