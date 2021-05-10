Steelers Early Projected 2021 Rookie Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to hold their 2021 rookie minicamp this coming weekend and with that event now on deck we can look ahead to what the roster is currently scheduled to look like.

According to the CBA, only rookies, first year players without credited seasons and a max of five tryout players are allowed to participate in NFL rookie minicamps this year.

The Steelers have nine draft picks this year in running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, center Kendrick Green, tackle Dan Moore Jr., inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, outside linebacker Quincy Roche, safety Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III. It will be interesting to see if all nine choose to participate in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend with the NFLPA urging them not to do so.

In addition to the Steelers nine draft picks the Steelers also have eight undrafted rookie free agents they have agreed to terms with and they are outside linebacker Calvin Bundage, safety Donovan Stiner, wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, inside linebacker Jamar Watson, safety Lamont Wade, cornerback Mark Gilbert, wide receiver Rico Bussey and cornerback Shakur Brown.

There are four of five tryout players that have reportedly already been identified to date and they are center Chase Behrndt, center Jaelin Fisher, defensive tackle Jovan Swann and quarterback Roland Rivers III.

In addition to the 21 players listed above, the Steelers have 15 other players currently under contract that should be allowed to participate in the team’s rookie minicamp. Those players are wide receiver Anthony Johnson, tackle Brandon Walton, defensive end Calvin Taylor, outside linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz, wide receiver Cody White, tight end Dax Raymond, cornerback DeMarkus Acy, outside linebacker Jamir Jones, tackle Jarron Jones, inside linebacker Jarvis Miller, guard/tackle John Leglue, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, cornerback Stephen Denmark, defensive end T.J. Carter and wide receiver Tyler Simmons.

In total, there are 36 players we have down as being able to patriciate in the 2021 Steelers rookie minicamp in addition to one more unknown tryout player. As things stand right now, it looks like Harris is the only running back permitted to take part in the team’s rookie minicamp. Additionally, it looks like Rivers is the only quarterback the team will have this coming weekend as of the time of this post.

The Steelers should release an official rookie minicamp roster later this week, so we’ll make sure to pass it along as soon as it is known.

Steelers Early Projected 2021 Rookie Minicamp Roster