Rookie T Dan Moore Jr. On 2021 Steelers O-Line: ‘This Team Is Going To Go As Far As We Go’

It’s been made clear these last several weeks that the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line in 2021 is expected to have a nasty demeanor as part of new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm wanting his unit to be really aggressive. We essentially heard that this past week from guard Kevin Dotson and tackle Zach Banner as neither beat around the bush as to what Klemm wants the mentality of his offensive line unit to be. Recently, Missi Matthews of steelers.com interviewed rookie tackle Dan Moore Jr., the team’s first of two fourth round draft pocks this year, and asked him he fits in with that nastiness profile that Klemm is looking for this season out of the offensive linemen.

“I think I fit in very well and I think that’s something I displayed at [Texas] A&M, especially this past season,” Moore told Matthews. “What we did on that front, that offensive line, I think we showed that and displayed that every Saturday.”

The Steelers really changed up their offensive line this offseason and that includes three of their starters from last season, center Maurkice Pouncey, tackle Alejandro Villanueva and guard Matt Feiler, now being gone. Pouncey retired while Villanueva and Feiler both signed with new teams this offseason as free agents. As part of the turnover on the offensive line this offseason, the Steelers spent two draft picks on offensive linemen this year in center Kendrick Green and Moore.

The Steelers offensive line wasn’t an efficient run blocking unit in 2020, which played a big part in the team ranking last in rushing yards per game (84.4) and yards per carry (3.62). The Steelers running game also ranked near the bottom of the NFL in both of those statistical categories in 2019 as well. Moore obviously knows what transpired these last few seasons when it comes to the overall quality of play on the Steelers offensive line and what’s now expected of the unit in 2021.

“I think last year we were looked at as the weak link of the team and obviously the mindset that we have to have this year is that we want to be one of the best units on this team, Moore told Matthews.. “We want to lead this team and specifically this offense. So, this team is going to go as far as we go.”