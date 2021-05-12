Report: Steelers Will Play Chargers On Sunday Night In Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly travel to the West Coast to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football Week 11, according to this tweet by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, who covers the Chargers.

Pittsburgh last played the Chargers in 2019, a primetime matchup the Steelers ended up winning 24-17. That was with Devlin Hodges at QB.

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Chargers 24-10. In the Mike Tomlin era, Pittsburgh is 5-2 against Los Angeles with their losses coming in 2012 and 2018.

Week 11 will mark the ninth all-time primetime meeting between these two teams. The two teams are 4-4 in the previous eight matchups.

Pittsburgh will get to face QB Justin Herbert for the first time. Herbert, first round pick of LA a year ago, was named the offensive rookie of the year in 2020 throwing 31 touchdowns and over 4300 yards.