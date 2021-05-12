Report: Steelers To Play Packers In Green Bay In Week 4

According to Marques Eversoll of The Fan 107.5 in Green Bay, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 4 on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has confirmed the report by Eversoll.

Two sources with access to #Packers home schedule can confirm what @MarquesEversoll posted first. Here's the schedule with home games filled in: pic.twitter.com/vbreCtHgWv — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 12, 2021

The Steelers will be visiting Green Bay for the first time since the 2013 season, a 38-31 Steelers win. The last game between the teams was also a Steelers victory in 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have won the last five regular-season meetings between the teams. The Packers, however, did beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

In total, the Steelers and the Packers have met each other 35 times (including 1 postseason game), with Green Bay winning 19 games and Pittsburgh winning 16 games.

The Steelers will open their 2021 season on the road against the Buffalo Bills, CBS announced Wednesday morning. This means that at least two of the Steelers first four games in 2021 will be on the road.