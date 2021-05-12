Report: Steelers To Host Seahawks On Sunday Night Football In Week 6

According to Dave Mahler of 950 KJR in Seattle, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 at Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 17.

Ok, here’s what I’m hearing from the rumor mill: 5 prime time games for Hawks. At Vikings week 3. Saints at home on MNF 10/25. At Steelers SNF 10/17. — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) May 12, 2021

The Steelers are 9-10 all-time against the Seahawks and Seattle has won the last two meetings between the two teams. The last time the Steelers played the Seahawks was in 2019 and Seattle won that game in Pittsburgh, 28-26. The Steelers’ last win against the Seahawks came in Week 2 of the 2011 season at Heinz Field

With the league expanding to a 17-game schedule in 2021, the Seahawks were added as the Steelers 17th opponent. The Steelers finished the regular season 12-4 last year, likewise did the Seahawks, and both teams won their respective divisions.