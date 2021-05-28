PFF Projects RB Najee Harris To Have Nearly 1,400 Total Yards, 9 TDs In 2021 Rookie Season

What kind of rookie 2021 season with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris have statistically? While we wait to find out the exact answer to that question, Pro Football Focus believes the Steelers first round draft pick out of Alabama will become the team’s new rookie record holder when it comes to total yards from scrimmage.
Najee Harris 2021 projections:
💪 1,397 total yards
💪 9 TDs
(📸 @steelers) pic.twitter.com/cn5MtsTJTh
— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 28, 2021
On Friday, PFF posted a tweet today that projected Harris to have 1,397 total yards and nine touchdowns in his 2021 rookie campaign. That yardage is not broken down by receiving or rushing or number of touches and that’s incredibly disappointing.
Should Harris ultimately hit that yardage mark, however, he would become the Steelers new record holder of total yards by a rookie. That record currently belongs to Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who registered 1,235 total yards during his 1972 rookie season. Franco had 1,055 yards rushing as a rookie to go along with 180 receiving yards. He also recorded 10 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in 1972.
It’s worth pointing out again that Franco Harris set the record as part of a 14-game schedule in 1972. Najee Harris and the Steelers will play a 17-game schedule in 2021.
Overall, PFF’s loose prediction for Najee Harris looks fine. It would be nice to see him hit at least 1500 total yards, however, but close to 1400 is very acceptable. If Najee Harris does wind up hitting the PFF prediction, he should have a great shot at winning the NFL’s annual Offensive rookie of the Year award for 2021.