PFF: Pat Freiermuth Was Highest Graded Power 5 Tight End In Redzone In 2020

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers be a top 5 red zone team in 2021 after finishing 11th overall in that category in 2020? Time will certainly tell if they will be, and it is undoubtedly the hope they have and especially with Matt Canada now installed as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Additionally, the Steelers spent their first two 2021 draft picks on skill position players in running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth and both should help the offense out in several areas and especially inside the red zone.
While most of the attention has been on Harris since the draft ended, and with good reason, Freiermuth also figures to contribute quite a bit during his 2021 rookie season and especially inside the red zone, where he was great his entire college career at Penn State. In fact, while a shoulder injury limited Freiermuth to just four games in 2020, he was still the highest graded (86.8) power five tight end inside the red zone last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Steelers’ TE Pat Freiermuth was the highest graded power five TE in the redzone last season (86.8)
While that listed PFF tweet doesn’t add much context to back up the grade given to Freiermuth, a previous tweet of theirs from April indicates that the former Penn State tight end had the highest career grade in the redzone from draft-eligible pass-catchers (92.5).
Pat Freiermuth: Highest career grade in the redzone from draft-eligible pass-catchers (92.5)
Top players remaining in the #NFLDraft
This is the part of the post where I point out that Freiermuth never dropped a pass inside the redzone in his three seasons at Penn State. The young tight end was asked about that factoid during the team’s rookie minicamp weekend as well.
Pat Freiermuth didn't drop a single pass in the redzone across three seasons at Penn State (30 targets) pic.twitter.com/cR62TLzbQ5
“Yeah, that’s true. Never dropped a pass in the red zone”, Freiermuth said when asked about the aforementioned pre-draft statistic that was floating around, answering reporters’ questions after practice. “That’s where plays are there for the taking, and you get very limited opportunities down there, so I got my number called and I wanted to make the most of it. The red zone is the time to lock in and score some points and get touchdowns.”
So, just how good was Freiermuth as a pass target during his Penn State career? In total, the Steelers new tight end registered 19 receptions for 199 yards and 13 touchdowns in the redzone (Opp 20 To 1 Yd Ln) while at Penn State.
Last season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw 21 redzone touchdowns and tight end Eric Ebron was on the receiving end of five of those.
🔥 @pat_fry5 puts @PennStateFball on top
With this touchdown he breaks a program record for most TDs by a Tight End 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/M8dsUuO9x0
