Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 84)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 84, I talk about Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson and how I’m even more excited to see him play in 2021 after hearing him talk to the media on Wednesday.
