Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast: A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 66, a submitted take from our very own Melanie Friedlander in which she discusses new Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and how his 2020 shoulder injury at Penn State shouldn’t impact him in his rookie season and beyond.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 66)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-5-9-21-episode-66

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n