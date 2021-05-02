Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast: A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 54, a submitted take from our very own Melanie Friedlander in which she discusses new Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and the wear and tear he had in college and his expected total touch usage in the NFL.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 59)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-5-2-21-episode-59

