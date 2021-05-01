Listen: Reacting To Day Two Of The Pittsburgh Steelers Draft

Two more picks are in the books for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Friday, the team took Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth and Illinois OG/OC Kendrick Green. We’re recapping and analyzing those selections and how those two newest Steelers will fit into the team’s short and long-term plans.

