Eric Ebron Joins Tight End University

In what’s become a pretty cool growing trend across football, Eric Ebron has joined Tight End University. A group led by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen in order to create a summit in Nashville this summer that will feature the best tight ends in football.

Ebron’s inclusion was officially announced this past Friday.

It’s unclear the exact goal of the summit or project. But it’s far from the first to create this fraternity of NFL’ers who play the same position. We’ve seen it happen with pass rushers and more recently, offensive linemen.

Other tight ends who have joined include the Packers’ Robert Tonyan, Raiders’ Darren Waller, and Falcons’ rookie Kyle Pitts.

Ebron signed with the Steelers in the 2020 offseason. Last season, he caught 56 passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns across fifteen games. He became just the fourth Pittsburgh tight end in history to be part of the 555 club, ones who caught at least 50 passes for 500 yards and five scores. The others to do it include Heath Miller, Eric Green, and Elbie Nickel. Ebron will look to join Miller as the only Steelers’ tight end to do so multiple times. That could be dependent on how much rookie Pat Freiermuth eats into his playing time.

Ebron is effectively heading into the last year of his contract, one that voids before the start of the 2022 offseason. He’ll be playing to cash in at least one more time in his NFL career.

Pro Football Focus ranked Ebron as the 25th best tight end in football.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled on what Ebron and the rest of the group does in Nashville later this year.