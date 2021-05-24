DraftKings Has Ben Roethlisberger As Long Shot To Win 2021 NFL MVP Award At 100/1

At one point during the 2020 season, there might just have been a few media members that would’ve voted for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to win the league’s annual NFL MVP award. After getting off to an 11-0 start, however, the Steelers and Roethlisberger went in the toilet the final five games of the regular season. As for 2021 and that NFL MVP award, Roethlisberger isn’t being given much of a chance by oddsmakers to win it for the first time.

DraftKings Sportsbook recently unveiled their odds for the 2021 NFL MVP award, and they have Roethlisberger listed at +10000, which is 100/1. There are 24 other quarterbacks listed with better odds than Roethlisberger, if you must know.

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Daniel Jones, Taysom Hill and Trey Lance are all tied with Roethlisberger at 100/1 odds as well. The list of quarterbacks with better odds than Roethlisberger includes the likes of Tua Tagovailoa (+6000), Jameis Winston (+6000) and Jimmy Garoppolo (+8000), who’s presumed replacement, Lance, was selected in the first round of this year’s draft.

Roethlisberger, who turned 39 in March, threw for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 2020. He has never won the NFL MVP award in his career and has also never received a single vote for it, either.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win the 2021 NFL MVP award at +450, according to DraftKings. Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is listed at +20000 to win the award in 2021.