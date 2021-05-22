DraftKings Gives Steelers RB Najee Harris Fifth-Best Odds To Win 2021 OROTY Award

If you have a little extra money lying around ahead of training camps getting underway you might want to think about putting some down on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris winning the 2021 Rookie of the Year award.

Draft Kings recently released their updated odds on players to win the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and they now have Harris ranked fifth overall at +800, which is essentially 8 to 1 odds. Ahead of Harris with lower odds currently sits four quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (+300), Justin Fields (+600) Trey Lance (+600) and Zach Wilson (+700).

As I posted recently, Harris should stand a great chance at carrying the football at least 250 times during his 2021 rookie season and registering a total of 300 total touches or more. If he hits those numbers, he could very well hit 1,600 total yards of scrimmage in 2021. 1,500 total yards or more along with eight or more total touchdowns from Harris should easily put him in the running for the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the last at his position to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the last ,ember of the franchise to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and that happened way back in 2004. 10 total running backs have won the award dating back to 1999.