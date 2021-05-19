Dick LeBeau Will Present Troy Polamalu Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Last night, Troy Polamalu teased the news. Today, it’s official. Dick LeBeau will present Polamalu into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. The Hall made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Class of 2020 enshrinee @tpolamalu will have Gold Jacket and former @steelers Def. Coordinator Dick LeBeau serve as his presenter at the #PFHOF20 Enshrinement. pic.twitter.com/JYvttrxlBq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2021

Polamalu sent out this tweet on Tuesday implying he had chosen LeBeau. Now, it’s official.

Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you… #eachoneteachone pic.twitter.com/hs3MljYmOm — Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) May 18, 2021

LeBeau served as Polamalu’s defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2014, all but Polamalu’s rookie season, and helped turn him into one of the game’s most dangerous defenders. Polamalu was elected a Hall of Famer on his first ballot. LeBeau himself was inducted into Canton in 2010.

In his Steelers’ career, Polamalu recorded 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and 12 sacks. An eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2010.

Pittsburgh will have five new Hall of Famers inducted in this year’s ceremony that covers the 2020 and 2021 class.: Bill Cowher, Donnie Shell, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Polamalu.

When it comes to presenters, the Steelers will be represented well, too. Hines Ward will present Alan Faneca while Art Rooney II will present Bill Cowher.