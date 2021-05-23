CBS Sports Ranks Steelers’ Defense 5th Heading Into 2021 Season

There are few teams in the NFL who have had the sort of sustained success on defense that the Pittsburgh Steelers have enjoyed in this century. While they experienced a lull in the middle part of the previous decade, you can compare their overall numbers over this length of time to anybody else in the NFL, and they’ll be favorable to almost anybody, in most statistical measurements.

In recent years, the 2019 season marked their best in perhaps a decade, and the 2020 season saw them continue much of what they did well there. They led the league in takeaways and sacks, for example, ranking third in points allowed.

While they lost substantial pieces to that unit from the past two seasons, however, they are still expected to field a very strong defense thanks to the likes of T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Heyward, their perennial All-Pros. CBS Sports, for example, ranked them fifth on a list of the top 10 defenses heading into the 2021 season, with Jared Dubin writing:

Losing Bud Dupree hurts, but Alex Highsmith did a solid job filling in last season, and the Steelers picked up Quincy Roche in the sixth round, and he should help as well. He was underrated in the pre-draft process due to his being the third-best University of Miami edge guy in this class. Pittsburgh is also still just loaded with talent at all three levels, with T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu, Devin Bush, Vince Williams, Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Cameron Sutton, and Justin Layne all returning from last year’s team. The only real concern here is second unit depth, which has been sapped by the team’s cap constraints over these past few years.

Assuming that Highsmith and Sutton are able to step up—and they can find somebody to play the third cornerback role—then Dubin is correct in arguing that this is really a matter of depth more than anything else, because, as mentioned, they still have a ton of talented players who are going to do the bulk of the heavy lifting.

The Steelers were just the third-ranked team in the AFC North, however, despite being fifth overall. The Cleveland Browns were ranked third thanks to their extensive additions this offseason, with the Baltimore Ravens fourth, citing their depth.

The Washington Football Team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were listed first and second, respectively, and really, they are not bad choices by any means. Washington’s is a unit very much on the rise, with Young a budding star, and they were able to add vital pieces in free agency. The Buccaneers already had one of the top units a year ago and were able to keep it together.