Buy Or Sell: Multiple Free Agent Pickups Will Miss 53-Man Roster

Topic Statement: Multiple free agent signings will fail to make the 53-man roster.

Explanation: So far this offseason, the Steelers have signed the following players as outside veteran free agents: B.J. Finney; Joe Haeg; Rashaad Coward; Kalen Ballage; Miles Killebrew; and Arthur Maulet. All but Maulet came before the draft, during which they addressed all of these players’ positions.

Buy:

I think the odds are high enough that I would consider putting money on it. The only ones who are close to locks here are Finney and Haeg, who should be the top backups along the line. Coward will be battling with J.C. Hassenauer as the ninth lineman, with Dan Moore as, at worst, the eighth.

As for Ballage, he probably has to hope the Steelers carry four running backs. Najee Harris is obviously a lock. Anthony McFarland is almost a sure thing for his potential and connection to Matt Canada. And they still like their Benny Snell Football.

Miles Killebrew is listed as a linebacker by the Steelers, and they have re-signed Vince Williiams and drafted Buddy Johnson since he was signed. You have Devin Bush and Robert Spillane already there, plus Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III. Too crowded to have any confidence here. Maulet is closer to secure than either of the previous three mentioned.

Sell:

This is not a team that has enough depth to be picky. Hassenauer was basically an emergency option after Stefen Wisniewski didn’t work out last year. And as far as Coward goes, the expansion of the game-day roster makes him potentially more valuable, because he could dress as your backup guard, with Finney (or Kendrick Green) your backup center. Hassenauer would be easier to stash on the practice squad, too.

Ballage improves the run game in a key area the Steelers have been looking to address, which is short-yardage. And the trend has been to carry four running backs. So I think that’s pretty safe, especially with shortages elsewhere like at outside linebacker and cornerback.

Then you have Killebrew and Maulet. They don’t have any safeties behind their starters. Killebrew is a hybrid safety-linebacker, and they’ve been talking about wanting these pieces for years. He’s also a special teamer, the new Jordan Dangerfield perhaps. Maybe one of these players miss the cut, but not two.