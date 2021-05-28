Ben Roethlisberger Makes GMFB’s List Of Top 10 Plays By Rookie QBs Over Last 20 Years

On Friday, NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show ranked the top 10 plays by rookie quarterbacks over the last 20 years and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made the list.
Roethlisberger, who had a fantastic rookie season that included him posting a 13-0 regular-season record, appeared at No. 10 on GMFB’s list and for his 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Plaxico Burress against the New England Patriots in Week 8 of the 2004 season at Heinz Field.
The Steelers went on to beat the Patriots 34-20 in that Week 8 game and victory by them ended New England’s 21-game winning streak in the process. The Patriots, however, would get their revenge on the Steelers several weeks later in the AFC Championship Game at Heinz Field with a 41-27 win.
Roethlisberger threw 17 touchdown passes during his rookie season and five of them went to Burress. The 47-yard touchdown pass to Burress against the Patriots wound up being the longest touchdown pass that Roethlisberger threw during his rookie season.
In case you forgot it, below is the touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Burress against the Patriots.
