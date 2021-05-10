Alan Faneca Named Head Football Coach At Frank W. Cox High School

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame offensive lineman Alan Faneca is joining the high school coaching ranks this fall.

On Monday, Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia announced Faneca as their head football coach.

“Coach Faneca played college football in the SEC for LSU, spent 13 years in the NFL (mostly with the Steelers), where he was named to the pro bowl nine times, and won a Super Bowl ring. Welcome,” the school said in a Tweet.

We are excited to announce that our next head football coach will be Alan Faneca! Coach Faneca played college football in the SEC for LSU, spent 13 years in the NFL (mostly with the Steelers), where he was named to the pro bowl nine times, and won a Super Bowl ring. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/rF8CRud5PU — Frank W. Cox HS (@FrankWCoxHS) May 10, 2021

According to reports, Faneca previously served as an assistant coach with the program as he just finished his second season as the Falcons’ offensive line coach while also helping the defensive line. Faneca will replace Bill Stachelski, the winningest coach in Cox history who was 88-47 in 13 seasons with 11 playoff appearances.

Faneca played in 206 games in 13 NFL seasons after being chosen in the first-round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Steelers out of LSU. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls during his NFL career and started 14 career playoff games, including four AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

Faneca was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class earlier this year and his official induction will take place later this summer in Canton, OH.