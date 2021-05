“Following in the footsteps of Justin Herbert at Oregon, Shough had an up-and-down sophomore season with 1,559 yards passing and 13 touchdowns in seven games in 2020. A more pass-friendly offense after transferring to Texas Tech has a chance to push Shough up draft boards with a better year.”

Shough originally arrived to Oregon as a four-star prospect and the 6th best QB in the nation. He saw limited action in 2018 but threw three touchdowns on just 16 pass attempts. Taking over for Justin Herbert, he tossed 13 touchdowns with six interceptions for the Ducks in a COVID-shortened season. He also had a pair of rushing scores.

Shough then entered the transferred portal in February. He settled on Texas Tech in mid-March and is expected to become their starting quarterback in 2021. He’ll only be a junior this season so he won’t automatically be draft eligible but Shough could be one of the top quarterbacks of this class. Other notable names include Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. In Tractman’s mock, Shough was the fourth QB off the board behind those two names, USC’s Kedon Slovis, and Cincinnati’s Desmond Riddler. Ole Miss’ Matt Corrall was mocked late in the first round.

If that QB class turns out so strong, the Steelers will have options if they want/need to draft Ben Roethlisberger’s heir, even if they don’t have a Top Ten pick.

The top non-QBs in this mock included LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, and UST DT Drake Jackson.

Of course, these are far-too-early mock drafts. But they aren’t always completely off the mark. If Roethlisberger retires, QB will become a major need, even with Mason Rudolph now under contract, and we’ll be talking heavily about the best quarterbacks in the class. Maybe Shough will be one of those guys.