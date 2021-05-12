2021 Steelers Schedule Leaks – UPDATING

The NFL will release the full 2021 regular season schedule later Wednesday evening and in addition to the Week 1 games now being known, already a few reported leaks are beginning to surface regarding games that indirectly affect the Pittsburgh Steelers and their order of opponents.

It’s already known that the Steelers will open their 2021 regular season against the Buffalo Bills.

We also now apparently know that the Steelers will not be playing the Las Vegas Raiders or the Denver Broncos in Week 6 and Week 16.

A couple other @Raiders games: Week 6 OCT 17 LVR @ Den 1:25 PT Week 16 DEC 26 Den @ LVR 1:25 PT — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 12, 2021

In Week 12, the Thanksgiving games are reportedly leaded and if they are correct, the Steelers will not be playing the Raiders, Chicago Bears or Detroit Lions in Week 12. This also obviously means that the Steelers will not be playing on Thanksgiving in 2021.

Bears-Lions and Bills-Saints also on Thanksgiving, per sources https://t.co/wIxNG4aEQq — Master (@MasterTes) May 12, 2021

The Bears and Raiders will play in Week 5 per this report and thus the Steelers will not play either of those two teams that week.

I am guessing #Bears at Las Vegas is tops for a lot of fans with the schedule release. I am told Chicago's first game against the #Raiders in Las Vegas will be October 10. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 12, 2021

The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers will reportedly play in Week 16 so those are two teams the Steelers won’t play that week.