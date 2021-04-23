Weekend Before The Draft: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and here is hoping your weekend is off to a great start!

One week from today, we’ll know who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first round pick was. And we’ll be gearing up for Day Two of the draft. Really excited to talk about everything with you guys.

This week, Mike Tomlin received a three-year extension that will keep him through 2024. And CB Justin Layne got himself into trouble, arrested for driving on a suspended license and a weapons charge. Never know what you’re going to wake up to.

As usual, we have five questions for yinz on this Friday night, and I look forward to reading the responses. Please take time to answer each one in the comment section below.

Have a great rest of the weekend and please stay safe.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1- Which position should the Steelers’ draft first? Slot or outside corner?

2 – If Alabama RB Najee Harris is off the board, what RB should the Steelers draft? This can be someone at #24 or someone in the second/third round.

3 – The NFL announced it’s relaxing the player number rule. What Steelers would you like to see change numbers and what number should he switch to? For example, JuJu Smith-Schuster wore #9 in college. Joe Haden wore #5.

4 – Knowing the information we know about Alabama C Landon Dickerson and his medical history (two torn ACLs and two ankle surgeries) would you be comfortable selecting him at #24? If not, what round would you feel comfortable drafting him? Or is he off your board entirely?

5 – Clark Judge recently penned an article about Mike Tomlin’s Hall of Fame odds. If he retired today, would Tomlin make it into Canton?

Recap of Third 2021 April Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: 76.5% of Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions respondents believe Vince Williams starts over Robert Spillane at inside linebacker in week one. However, several believe that Spillane will eventually supplant Vince as the season wears on.

Question 2: Respondents gave anywhere between 0-50% chance of the Steelers drafting a quarterback after signing Josh Dobbs. But the consensus sees the Steelers quarterback group set for 2021 as the median response was only a 10% chance.

Question 3: Respondents narrowly favored Joe Haden over Cam Heyward as a player on the Steelers current roster who would make a great coach. The group also mentioned Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton several times.

Question 4: Almost everyone accepts that Ben Roethlisberger will be sacked over 16 times in 2021. Just one contrarian took the under. A revamped offensive line plus likely changes to the offensive scheme to throw deeper targets on average the biggest contributors to an increase.

Question 5: Respondents foresee the Steelers drafting an outside linebacker as early as the first to as late as the fifth round this year. The median response has the Steelers picking an OLB no earlier than the second round.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to keep your prognostication skills sharp for the upcoming season.