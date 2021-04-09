Watch: The Depot 180 – April 9 – Episode 113

Episode 113 – April 9, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers signed yet another free agent player from their former college Pro Day display. This time, they signed defensive lineman T.J. Carter out of Kentucky. I also discussed Juju Smith-Schuster’s interview on the Michael Irvin Podcast, and our very own Scott Pavelle releasing his latest mock draft and big board update.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version.