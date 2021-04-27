Watch: The Depot 180 — April 27 — Episode 118

Episode 118 — April 27, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The NFL Draft is approaching in two days! Today I discuss the latest mumblings and rumors surrounding the Steelers. I also discuss Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert’s press conferences and Minkah Fitzpatrick’s fifth year option.

