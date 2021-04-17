Watch: The Depot 180 – April 16 – Episode 115

Episode 115 – April 16, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Today I discussed the Steelers resigning Vince Williams and Josh Dobbs. I also talked about the Steelers officially announcing they will not be participating in voluntary workouts as a covid precaution.

