Watch: The Depot 180 – April 13 – Episode 114

Episode 114 – April 13, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Another Steelers free agent is off the board as James Conner reportedly signed a one year deal with the Arizona Cardinals pending a physical. Today, I discussed the Steelers running back depth chart and how that will have an impact on the draft. I also talked about the newest member of the Steelers via free agency.

