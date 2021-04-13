Welcome back to the archive of our Monday live stream over on YouTube. If you missed it, Dave and I stream each week from 7-8 PM/ET. We hope you can make the next one and if you missed it live, you can check an archive below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Direct audio download link: Watch: Steelers Depot Q&A Livestream – April 12th

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/youtube-live-stream-q-a-podcast-april-12-2021