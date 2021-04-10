Troy Polamalu Officially Retired On This Day Six Years Ago

On this date in 2015, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Polamalu told Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider in an interview that he had informed owner Dan Rooney that he had played his last game for the black and gold.

Polamalu, who was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of USC, played in 158 regular-season games for the Steelers in addition to 15 playoff games and three Super Bowls. During that span he was voted All-Pro five times and made eight Pro Bowl teams.

Polamalu, who was voted the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, recorded 770 regular-season total tackles and 32 interceptions during his long career in Pittsburgh. He also returned three regular-season interceptions and two fumbles for touchdowns.

Polamalu had three career playoff interceptions to his credit and one of those, which he returned 40 yards for a touchdown, came in the fourth quarter of the 2009 playoff game win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Polamalu missed four games in his final season due to a knee injury. A calf injury in 2012 also limited him to playing in seven games that year.

2014 was the first year that Polamalu failed to record an interception since 2007. He still, however, recorded 61 total tackles and forced one fumble.

The Steelers iconic player will always be remembered for his long curly black hair and his penchant for making the big play when the Steelers defense really needed it. He was a model player both on and off the field and he will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer as part of the 2020 class.