The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Selection Of RB Najee Harris, Day-Two Targets, Mason Rudolph Extension, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 107 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers making Alabama running back Najee Harris the team’s first round selection in the 2021 NFL Thursday night. We discuss Harris the player and Harris the person and go over the good, the bad and the ugly related to his selection.

Was the drafting of Harris Thursday night the straightest line from the senior Bowl to selection that there has ever been in 20 years for the Steelers? We discuss that briefly.

Alex and go over surprises from the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft and then start looking ahead to the second day and the Steelers two scheduled selections. We discuss if who the team selects at 55 overall in the second round might enhances the selection of Harris in the first even more.

After talking extensively about the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Alex and I go over the news concerning Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph signing a one-year extension on Thursday. We talk about what that means for 2022 and the rest of this year’s draft as well.

We then wrap up several loose ends late and answer several questions we have received recently from listeners.

