The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Rumors, Bryan Final Mock Draft, Draftable Defensive Players, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 106 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news and rumors concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night in Cleveland.

I posted my final mock draft of 2021 on Wednesday so we go through it pick-by-pick and talk about each selection. We talk about several other players I considered at several of the spots, as well.

After going over my final mock draft, we talk about several defensive players the Steelers might consider in this year’s draft as we go position group by position group.

The Steelers picked up the fifth-year option on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick so we make sure to cover that non-surprising news. Alex also has a list of seven players who really scream being drafted by the Steelers this coming weekend that we go over.

We then wrap up several loose ends late and answer several questions we have received recently from listeners.

