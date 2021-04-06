The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Pro Day Sightings, Alex’s Mock Draft, Najee Harris Comments, Tight Ends, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 99 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers most recent sightings on the pro day trail and what they all might mean. We cover where all Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin have been on their nine stops to date and more.

Alabama running back Najee Harris recently did an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast and during it he a little bit to say about the Steelers and the contact he’s had with them to date during the process. We recap that interview and go over the top of this year’s running back class again and how the Steelers are likely to select one of the top four or five.

Alex released a new mock draft on Monday, so we review it selection by selection and discuss most of the players he included in it in-depth.

Will the Steelers draft a tight end this year and if so, when will they? We address that topic and continue to discuss Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and what his value to the Steelers is in the draft. We also go over the several other tight ends in this year’s draft class that could interest the Steelers.

The New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday, so Alex and I discuss that news and go over why the Steelers were never likely in play to acquire the former first-round selection out of USC.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Tuesday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

