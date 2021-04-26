The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Pre-Draft Presser, Kozora Final Mock Draft, Draftable Offensive Players, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 105 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Monday pre-draft press conference given by Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. We parse all of the main talking points that Colbert and Tomlin provided us on Monday with most being related to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alex posted his final mock draft of 2021 on Monday so we go through it pick-by-pick and talk about each selection. We talk about several other players he considered at several of the spots as well.

After going over Alex’s final mock draft, we talk about several offensive players the Steelers might consider in this year’s draft as we go position group by position group.

We then wrap up several loose ends late and answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

