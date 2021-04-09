The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers OLB Signing, Steven Nelson Interview, 1st-Round Options, JuJu Comments, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 100 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers most recent signing, outside linebacker Jamir Jones, a Norte Dame product.

Former Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson recently talked about his release from the team in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, so Alex and I recap all he had to say and more.

The Steelers pro day tour has now seemingly wrapped up for the most part and especially when it comes to head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert making their annual rounds. On the heels of that, Alex and I talk about the narrowed down list of players he has come up with that we feel have the best shot at being the Steelers first-round selection in 2021.

Will and should the Steelers draft a quarterback in 2021? With that topic being back in vogue this week, Alex and I spend some time discussing several aspects of that. We also talk about the Steelers possibly drafting a punter in the later rounds thus year.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a lot to say during his recent interview with former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin, so we recap the main talking points and more.

Alex summarizes his talk with Steelers free agent safety Jordan Dangerfield late in this show as well.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

