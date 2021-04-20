Season 11, Episode 103 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension on Tuesday. We go over how surprising that news is this early in the offseason and where and why there will be pushback on that decision from the media and fans.

The Steelers recently re-signed inside linebacker Vince Williams and with the contract numbers now known, Alex and I discuss if the veteran is a lock to make the 53-man roster at this point ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft taking place.

The Steelers have made a team decision about OTA practices, so we go over the latest on that topic and more.

NFL insider Tony Pauline declared on Monday during an interview that the Steelers have now narrowed their first-round selection to three players, running back Najee Harris, center Landon Dickerson and tackle Teven Jenkins. We discuss all three players in-depth and the likelihood of each being the Steelers selection in the first round a week from Thursday.

Should the age of Harris be concerning at all when it comes to him possibly being the Steelers first round pick this year? We go over the Steelers history of first round draft picks since 2000 when it comes to their ages and where Harris will rank since 2000 when it comes to first round running backs and their ages.

Gil Brandt released an updated top 100 players list on Tuesday and so Alex and I go over a few notable rankings included within it. That talk shifts into us talking in-depth about Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble now that both of us have watched a lot of his college tape.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Tuesday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Extending Tomlin, OTA Update, Williams’ Contract, Pauline Report, Brandt Top 100, Reader Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-apr-20-episode-1409

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 103 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n