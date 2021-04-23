The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Draft Needs, Justin Layne Arrest, Landon Dickerson News, Salary Cap Update, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 104 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne getting arrested overnight and what all that might mean for him and the team ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Steelers new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm had some interesting remarks in a recent segment on steelers.com so Alex and I recap all that he said. That Klemm recap leads to us talking more about Alabama center Landon Dickerson ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. We go over the reports from Tony Pauline on Dickerson as it relates to his draft stock and how the Steelers might view his medical reports. We talk about the possibility of Dickerson being a Steelers selection this year in either the first or second round.

Alex and I have a mock draft discussion and during it we discuss several candidates to be the Steelers first and second round selections this year. We also talk about the three biggest needs the Steelers have positionally ahead of the draft and how those might impact their first several selections.

There was some recent news concerning NFL rookie minicamps that Alex and I go over as well. We also discuss the Steelers rookie minicamp quarterback situation.

Alex and I go over the new contract numbers for quarterback Joshua Dobbs and provide a full salary cap update during this show as well.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

