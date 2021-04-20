In this Monday night special edition of The Terrible Podcast, Alex Kozora and I are joined by several members of the Steelers Depot crew, as we have a giant 2021 NFL Draft roundtable session ahead the actual event taking place a week from Thursday.

Taking part in this fantastic draft roundtable podcast with myself and Kozora were Josh Carney, Tom Mead, Tyler Wise, Owen Straley, Jonathan Heitritter, Scott Pavelle, and Daniel Kitchen. We touch on several different players from various positions during this podcast, and most of them we believe fit what the Pittsburgh Steelers might be looking for in the 2021 NFL Draft. We mix in some talk about the Gil Brandt top 100 list, and the rankings of a few players on that list.

This podcast is two hours of nothing but draft talk, with Kozora effectively serving as the show host to keep things moving. We hope you enjoy this show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2021 Draft Roundtable With Depot Crew & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-special-edition-2021-draft

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts, or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739, and here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy this special edition draft episode of The Terrible Podcast.

