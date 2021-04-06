Article

Steelers T Chukwuma Okorafor Led Team In Performance-Based Pay For 2020 With $567,469

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor will get a nice reward for his third NFL season due to the playing time he received.

Okorafor led all Steelers players in performance-based pay, according to numbers released by the NFL Players Association. Okorafor, who started 15 games last season, will receive an extra $567,469 for his play in 2020.

Performance-based payouts, which are designed to reward players who outperform their contracts, are deferred until 2024 because of the NFL’s reduced revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are made on top of players’ base salaries. Each NFL team had a performance-based pay pool of $8.5 million for 2020, according to the report.

Okorafor, who was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan, played roughly 94.4% of the Steelers’ offensive snaps last season. He was one of 11 Steelers players who qualified in 2020 for a payment of more than $250,000. In total, 67 Steelers players earned some sort of performance-based pay for 2020.

According to the league, performance-based-pay is a fund that was created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a potion of the bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. The pay is reportedly computed by using a “player index.” To produce that index, a player’s regular-season playtime (total plays on offense, defense and special teams) is divided by his adjusted regular-season compensation (full season salary, prorated portion of signing bonus, earned incentives). Each player’s index is then compared to those of the other players on his team to determine the amount of his pay.

In case you’re curious, the extra money does not count against the Steelers salary cap as it is considered a benefit.

Below is the list of Steelers that qualified for performance-based pay for the 2020 season.

Qualifying Player Position Accrued Seasons Playtime % Adjusted Compensation Player Index Percentage of Club Index PBP Calculated Amount
Okorafor, Chukwuma T 2 94.4% 0.7485 1,261,551 6.676% $567,469
Smith-Schuster, JuJu WR 3 79.3% 0.585 1,356,329 5.218% $443,518
Sutton, Cameron CB 3 62.8% 0.5055 1,242,492 4.509% $383,244
Johnson, Diontae WR 1 64.4% 0.4802 1,341,817 4.283% $364,074
Highsmith, Alex OLB 0 60.1% 0.4757 1,262,798 4.243% $360,620
Fitzpatrick, Minkah SS 2 93.7% 0.4721 1,983,712 4.211% $357,937
Spillane, Robert OLB 1 45.2% 0.4275 1,058,460 3.812% $324,059
Claypool, Chase WR 0 69.8% 0.4251 1,643,025 3.791% $322,239
Conner, James RB 3 48.1% 0.3892 1,235,032 3.472% $295,087
Adeniyi, Olasunkanmi OLB 2 36.4% 0.3424 1,063,460 3.054% $259,617
Snell, Benny RB 1 40.7% 0.3298 1,233,977 2.942% $250,064
Allen, Marcus FS 1 34.3% 0.3238 1,058,460 2.888% $245,500
Washington, James WR 2 41.9% 0.3002 1,395,946 2.677% $227,565
Hassenauer, J.C. C 0 30.2% 0.2858 1,058,460 2.549% $216,653
Dotson, Kevin G 0 34.5% 0.2832 1,219,428 2.526% $214,691
Edmunds, Terrell SS 2 78.7% 0.2688 2,926,039 2.398% $203,811
Watt, T.J. OLB 3 77.0% 0.2614 2,946,925 2.332% $198,178
Dangerfield, Jordan SS 3 26.7% 0.2518 1,058,460 2.246% $190,876
Layne, Justin CB 1 32.0% 0.248 1,289,005 2.212% $187,983
McCloud, Ray-Ray WR 2 26.3% 0.2475 1,062,785 2.208% $187,654
Feiler, Matt T 3 77.5% 0.2373 3,267,460 2.117% $179,930
Mondeaux, Henry DE 0 23.1% 0.2186 1,058,460 1.950% $165,712
Pierre, James CB 0 21.4% 0.2025 1,057,725 1.806% $153,544
Samuels, Jaylen RB 2 21.9% 0.1946 1,122,976 1.735% $147,515
Ebron, Eric TE 6 65.9% 0.1852 3,558,460 1.652% $140,388
Hilton, Mike CB 3 42.4% 0.1298 3,267,460 1.158% $98,415
McDonald, Vance TE 7 47.4% 0.1235 3,835,960 1.102% $93,652
Villanueva, Alejandro T 5 100.0% 0.1191 8,398,460 1.062% $90,269
Alualu, Tyson DE 10 42.6% 0.1172 3,633,460 1.045% $88,859
Elliott, Jayrone OLB 4 12.2% 0.1159 1,050,000 1.034% $87,855
Nelson, Steven CB 5 82.1% 0.1136 7,228,460 1.013% $86,096
Buggs, Isaiah DE 1 12.3% 0.1121 1,100,618 1.000% $84,995
Watt, Derek FB 4 22.4% 0.1045 2,140,853 0.932% $79,199
Pouncey, Maurkice C 10 74.0% 0.0982 7,533,460 0.876% $74,419
Canaday, Kameron LS 3 12.5% 0.0975 1,283,460 0.869% $73,899
Williams, Vince ILB 7 61.4% 0.0873 7,037,306 0.779% $66,188
Heyward, Cameron DT 9 78.2% 0.084 9,309,710 0.750% $63,709
Haden, Joe CB 10 76.5% 0.0794 9,633,460 0.708% $60,219
DeCastro, David G 8 75.1% 0.0766 9,802,200 0.683% $58,056
Davis, Sean FS 4 22.9% 0.0749 3,056,580 0.668% $56,747
Hawkins, Jerald T 4 6.9% 0.0661 1,050,000 0.590% $50,114
Gilbert, Ulysees ILB 1 6.8% 0.0621 1,090,420 0.554% $47,065
Wormley, Chris DE 3 14.7% 0.0619 2,366,121 0.552% $46,949
McFarland, Anthony RB 0 7.6% 0.0617 1,235,333 0.551% $46,803
Berry, Jordan P 5 8.7% 0.0604 1,433,460 0.539% $45,772
Bush, Devin ILB 1 24.9% 0.058 4,297,498 0.518% $43,989
Williamson, Avery ILB 12 30.8% 0.0559 5,506,580 0.498% $42,352
Rudolph, Mason QB 2 6.8% 0.0524 1,291,526 0.467% $39,736
Tuitt, Stephon DE 6 76.2% 0.051 14,949,210 0.455% $38,632
Davis, Carlos DT 0 4.8% 0.0445 1,078,101 0.397% $33,744
Boswell, Chris K 5 11.2% 0.0409 2,746,793 0.365% $30,982
Wisniewski, Stefen G 18 5.3% 0.0371 1,433,460 0.331% $28,098
Roethlisberger, Ben QB 16 86.5% 0.0364 23,757,520 0.325% $27,618
Dupree, Bud OLB 5 54.8% 0.0346 15,829,880 0.309% $26,264
Scales, Tegray LB 0 3.4% 0.0326 1,050,000 0.291% $24,748
Banner, Zach T 3 5.4% 0.0307 1,758,460 0.274% $23,274
Gray, Derwin T 0 3.1% 0.0291 1,058,460 0.260% $22,095
Brooks, Antoine DB 0 3.3% 0.0273 1,225,557 0.243% $20,673
Edmunds, Trey RB 2 2.7% 0.0259 1,058,460 0.231% $19,640
Gentry, Zach TE 1 2.7% 0.0232 1,144,575 0.207% $17,595
Colquitt, Dustin P 30 3.9% 0.0226 1,707,813 0.201% $17,117
Wright, Matthew K 0 2.2% 0.0212 1,050,000 0.189% $16,086
Rader, Kevin TE 0 2.1% 0.0194 1,058,460 0.173% $14,730
Marsh, Cassius DE 18 2.0% 0.0165 1,194,080 0.147% $12,513
Cain, Deon WR 2 0.9% 0.0081 1,058,460 0.072% $6,137
Dobbs, Joshua QB 3 0.8% 0.0073 1,056,580 0.065% $5,534
Smallwood, Wendell RB 4 0.2% 0.0016 1,050,000 0.015% $1,237
